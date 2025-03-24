I know popular pastors who rape, sodomise with their wives’ consent – Rev Mwambazi



A PROMINENT Zambian clergyman has made a startling revelation that he knows a number of well known pastors who publicly preach the gospel but are cunning rapists and sodomites behind closed doors.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/169715echs/?mibextid=oFDknk



Reverend Walter Mwambazi’s revelation follows the arrest of Pastor Peter Mulenga who is currently in police custody for allegedly raping an 18 year old girl.





In a Facebook post, Rev Mwambazi claimed that these so-called men of God not only commit these vile acts but do so with the full consent of their wives.



He added that while some clergymen, like the recently arrested Mulenga are being prosecuted, the real culprits remain untouchable due to their influence and powerful connections.





“There is a whole industry built off this. And the only reason Pr Peter Mulenga has been arrested is because he is a nobody and has no “friends in high places” to bend the law on his behalf,” claimed Rev Mwambazi.



Despite the gravity of these claims, Rev Mwambazi lamented that nothing has been done to bring these high profile figures to justice because of the connections they have made with higher authorities.





The Rev insisted that there are bigger names in the religious community who are guilty of even worse crimes yet continue to roam freely.



“Guess the most famous clergy man to find himself in this same position? Seer 1! That’s right. The man who many think is real and great, yet he and his brother are pedophiles!



Are they caged? No! Are they free speaking all manner of stuff? Yes. Are they popular? Yes, double standards,” lamented Rev Mwambazi.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 24, 2025