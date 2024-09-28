“I LEFT THE INDUSTRY BECAUSE THEY’LL MAKE YOU AND STILL BREAK YOU” -Akon

“One of the things I always remember that worked and keeps working for me everyday was my meeting the Enigma, one of the greatest b!ackman to walk the surface of this earth Michael Jackson.

When we first met at Palms Recording Studio Las Vegas, I was surprised he called me by my botanical name Dambala, I was all surprised as he gave me a warm hug and whispered into my ears that I am something he tried to run away from which turned out to be a scar on him.

MJ was so full of love that the aura around him was contagious, we held hands and recorded HOLD MY HANDS.

He told me never to repeat the m!stakes or thread on the part he took for they will make you and br£ak you.

After our meeting, in 2007 I launched Akon Lighting Africa, an initiative to bring solar-powered electricity to off-grid communities across the continent of Africa.

Thank you MJ, your advice saved me”