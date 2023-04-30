I LOST MY MARRIAGE FOR 3YRS OVER APRIL FOOL PRANK

I wanted to give my husband what I thought was a surprise joke; I told him our first son was not his biological child.

While we were having breakfast, I told him that I wanted to confess something which I have been hiding for the past four years since we have been married.



“He then gave me the chance to speak and I told him, Israel is not your son but Joe my work make.

When I told him, he went out without saying anything. I thought he was going to come back soon so that I can tell him it’s a joke!

He spent the whole day away and he didn’t pick up my calls and that’s when I realized that he was affected by the story.” I tried to write him messages explaining that it was a joke but he couldn’t reply.



MY husband didn’t return home that night instead went to his parents’ place to break the news.

“When I got a call from my mother-in-law, that was when I realized how big the issue was, but I wasn’t scared because I thought of the DNA as my defence,”



My husband parents insisted that we should divorce, my dear I cried and cried.. . I requested for DNA but they blushed the idea off.

My husband with his family didn’t believe me..I then attempted to take my own life but before I could die from the rope, my children saw me and cried for help that was when neighbors to to untie me. To cut the story short April fool of 2020 caused 3yrs separation in my marriage, until God brought up an Angel in a certain Man of God who counseled my hubby and that’s how we were reunited on December 27th 2022.



Please brothers and sisters be careful with the spirit of APRIL FOOL ” I was lucky to have my marriage back!

Zambia Accurate information