I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK, KAMBWILI TELLS HIS TWINS

Former Minister Chishimba Kambwili has penned down a sweet birthday message to his twin Daughters who turned 25 years old today.

The Veteran politician who is also a founder a member of the Opposition PF has described the two beauties as his millennium babies.

“Happy birthday to you my beautiful twins Mutale Mwikisa & Mwenya Kambwili … my millennium babies, my pride and joy I love you both to the moon and back!” Kambwili wrote this evening.

Kambwili recalled how excited he was 25 years when he received the the twins.

“As you turn 25 years old today my heart is filled with so much emotion, I remember just how excited I was 25 years ago when I recieved the double blessing, thank you for all you are to me and to the world, you are genuinely a breath of fresh air in our lives. May God guide and bless you both all the times of your life. ❤️🎂🍰

Love

Daddy 🥹