“I make love to men daily, but in the imagination”, Barack Obama told ex in a letter.

The letter is currently in the possession of Emory University. Obama wrote this letter to Alex McNear, with whom he had a romantic relationship during their time at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination… My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency”, 21-year old Obama wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

Currently a father of two, Obama has been married to his wife Michelle since 1992.