“I married Regina Daniels, my other wives as virgins”-Speaks out Nigerian Billionaire Ned Nwoko

Nigeria’s billionaire philanthropist Ned Nwoko has said that he married Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and his other wives as virgins.

Ned and Regina have been married for four years and have two sons together.

However, following the uproar that followed their marriage in 2019, the politician and philanthropist granted an interview with Punch, where he talked about falling in love with the Nollywood actress the first day he met her.

His words: “Why not Regina? When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian, or American. Also, I am not a social media person. Up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts.

“So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she was a very decent girl.

“I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins,” he said.

On her part, Regina Daniels explained what it felt like being married to the 59-year-old; “I feel free. I can do whatever I want, dress how I like, and live my life the way I want to. My husband is always pushing me to be a better person.

“He wants me to be more exposed and see the world in a different way. As a matter of fact, there are many things I enjoy about the marriage that I cannot explain.”