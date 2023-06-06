I Maybe A Wife To Deputy Secretary To Cabinet But I Know What Journalism Is- Jacqueline Chishimba-Kalabo

I MAYBE A WIFE TO DEPUTY SECRETARY TO CABINET BUT I KNOW WHAT JOURNALISM IS

On My Table

Poor Journalism.

I woke up to a loud phone call from my leaders this morning. ” Jacque have you read the headlines, what is this?”.

Faith Musonda not again! The money went missing, what madness? Who is reporting lies right in our informed heads? Who is this journalist with poor research, factual and timely news?

Fellow journals, I may not be from your era of training, however, I was trained by the best of Zambia, Africa, BBC, and VOA. Stop this poor Journalism which is aimed at diverting nationals and its leaders from development to mediocre rumours that perpetuate poverty, gossip and utter abnormality of society. Stop this poor Journalism, stop it now and allow this nation to thrive.

Glad that by now, we all know the truth. Love Zambia for once. Its all we have got. End the lies and look to business growth and job creation.

#journalist

#Factual

#trusttheprocess

Jacqueline Chishimba-Kalabo