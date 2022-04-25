HH ADMITS MEETING MILINGO BUT DENIES CUTTING ANY DEAL

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) during questions admitted meeting former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu but said he never cut any deal, reports Martha Banda.

Earlier in his address President Hichilema said he has never met a person called Milingo.

President Hichilema said he met Milingo Lungu last year in August during a briefing where he asked him to present a report on KCM. He said he never met Milingo as it is being insinuated in the last one, two or three months.

He said the time he met a number of senior government officials that include ZRA then Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, DPP among others.

President Hichilema said if anyone offered Milingo that was illigal and that person was on his or her own.