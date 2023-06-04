I Met My Wife As A Virgin At 21, Says Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his wife’s age, revealing that he met her as a virgin when she was 21.

Isreal had announced that his wife, Sheila, turned 22 on Sunday while penning a birthday wish for her.

After his announcement, critics trolled him for lying about his wife’s age, as they claimed that she looked older than 22.

Responding to their criticism, Isreal wrote on his Instagram story, “My dearest wife. Meeting you as a full virgin 💯 at 21 makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2022, with Davido and other celebrities in attendance.

Credit: Instagram | isrealdmw