I nearly used my gun when I learned I was not the biological father to my 3 children – Odartey Lamptey

Ghanaian award-winning ex-footballer, Odartey Lamptey, has revealed that he nearly resorted to using his gun after discovering that the three children he had raised were not biologically his.

However, patience and divine intervention prevented him from making a decision that could have resulted in imprisonment.

“When the issue happened I wanted to use my gun. It was in my Tundra but I decided I would not do anything to jeopardize my life so I did not use it. I was broken but I was very patient about it and that has led me to where I am today. I believe it was God who spoke to me and so I decided not to use my gun. It used to be in my Tundra but I decided not to touch the gun again.

I’ve my own children and family now and people even come to me to learn from how I have been able to emotionally handle it. My ordeal gave men awareness and the confidence to check the parternity of their children. Some have not been able to handle the shock but some have been able to,” he said while speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

Regarding his relationship with the children, Mr Lamptey mentioned that his lawyers advised him to stay away, leading to no contact with them since the legal proceedings began.

Nonetheless, he bears no ill will towards them, recognizing that they were not at fault for the situation.