I NEED ANOTHER SURETY FOR WHY ME, I HAVE SIGNED AS ONE BUT TWO NEEDED SAYS MILES SAMPA

MILES SAMPA SIGNS BAIL FOR WHY ME, WAITING FOR ANOTHER SURETY





Francis Kapwepwe “Why Me” has been granted bail and needed 2 Surities to be out today. I signed for him as first Surity but non was available to sign as second surity so he could be released today.





Hopefully a second surity will come forth on Monday. Being a surity does not mean one supports the alleged offence but simply helping the accused with the right of freedom until proven guilty (or not) when judgement is passed.





MBS10.01.2025

Livingstone, Southern Province