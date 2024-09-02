I need direct access to HH – Kabimba



WYNTER Kabimba SC, the Economic Front (EF) president has gone into an alliance with the UPND claiming that he would now have direct access to President Hakainde Hichilema and present his brilliant ideas of how best to govern the country.



Mr Kabimba said the idea of the alliance was mooted during the central committee meeting held on August 10, 2024, in which some senior members advocated for an alliance with the UPND as one possibility.



According to Mr. Kabimba the UPND has distinguished itself from the previous administration by demonstrating a strong commitment to combating corruption.