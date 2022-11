I Never Ever Thought I Would Be Tortured Right At The Inspector General’s Office In Room 45- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali



THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND HELP, I AM BACK HOME AND I WILL TALK TOMORROW AT 20:00HRS

I MUST SAY, I HAVE A LOT TO TALK ABOUT, INCLUDING HOW DIRECTOR UYUYI FROM #FORCE HEADQUARTERS SHOWED ME WHY THAT PLACE IS STILL CALLED “FORCE HEADQUARTERS” AND NOT SERVICE HEADQUARTERS, I NEVER EVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE TORTURED RIGHT AT THE INSPECTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE IN ROOM 45.

ANYWAY LET ME PLAY WITH MY DAUGHTER WHILE MY HEADACHE CLEARS.

WHOEVER THE “CHANDA TAYALI” IS, IS NOT MY RELATIVE AND I NEVER SAW HIM IN THE CELLS. HE IS A FRAUD WHO WANTS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SITUATION, WHATEVER HE SAID IS A LIE.

I AM STILL YOURS TRULY:

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!