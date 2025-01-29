I now feed from renting out my house- Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he relies on one of his houses in Kaduna State to raise money for feeding.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Government House, Katsina State, Buhari said he did not enrich himself through corruption while in power.

He said most Nigerians were unaware of the administrative challenges involved in governing, hence they blame the leaders without knowing that Nigeria is a difficult country to govern.

“Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country.”

He added: “After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding.”

Buhari reiterated his stance against corruption during his time in office, asserting that no one could accuse him of illicit enrichment.

“I refrained from enriching myself illicitly during my presidency,” he said, adding that he is committed to the principles of integrity and accountability.