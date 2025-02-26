I now live on pain killers – Kambwili



PF central committee member Chishimba Kambwili says his life is now spent on pain killers on account of the constant pain he experiences from the rib and hand injuries he sustained in the road accident, which claimed the lives of his two brothers last year.



Speaking with Daily Revelation today, Kambwili said he was discharged from Maina Soko Military Hospital yesterday, having earlier been admitted.



-Daily Revelation