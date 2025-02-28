I NOW LIVE ON PAINKILLERS – KAMBWILI



Chishimba Kambwili has revealed that he now lives on painkillers.





The PF central committee member says this is due to the constant pain he experiences from the rib and hand injuries he sustained in the road accident, which claimed the lives of his two brothers last year.





Kambwili disclosed this to the Daily Revelation on Wednesday after he was discharged from Maina Soko Military Hospital having earlier been admitted for a bacterial infection.





The Veteran politician was involved in a fatal accident that claimed lives of his two Brothers last year on their way to Kasama for a court session.