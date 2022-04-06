I often overlook certain things but this particular one has me boiling. HILTON GARDEN HOTEL!!!!

First off, we got there and the waitresses all had attitude, nobody attended to us for atleast 10 minutes. A waitress came through with an attitude(not responding when asked, later rudely interrupting when you try to say literally anything)…

Ordered food at 8:31pm it only came through at 10:46(cold).

Called the waitress to tell her about it and all she said was there’s nothing she could do about it…

Asked for the food to be packed as take away and the picture below is how our food was packed! Complained and again we were told there’s nothing they could do. Asked for a paper bag or plastic from them and again we were told there’s nothing that can be done as they don’t have anything to use so we could just carry it like that…

For a bill over a thousand, and an ‘international standard hotel’, I honestly expected better!!! Never ever again would I go to this place.

Birthday ruined!!!!!