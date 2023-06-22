I personally advised my husband not to pay my “Bride Price” we have 4 kids and we are happy

I’m 34yrs old, I met my husband when I was 24, we have lived together for 10yrs. We have 4 kids. I personally asked my husband not to pay my dowry, because I don’t see any need for it, we are living happily. Our children are in school, we are doing ok.,We love each other, i prefer that he adds the money to his business and keep taking care of us rather than waste it on dowry payment. He has promised to marry me by next year and we are doing a court wedding

I’m using this opportunity to advise young ladies, forget dowry you are not a sheep or goat for sale. If you truly love your man, you wouldn’t allow him waste money all in the name of “Bride Price”.