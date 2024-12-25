I plead with HH,  he should defer the implementation of the national youth service programme to immediately after the 2026 elections

M’membe urges HH against spending public money on “his dangerous plans”
He argues:
I know that Mr Hichilema hardly listens to any advice, especially if it comes from political opponents.
But I plead with him, in the interest of the nation, to not spend treasury money for his own dangerous plans and to instead defer the implementation of the national youth service programme to immediately after the 2026 election for the good of the nation. I make this appeal with the sincerest and most peaceful of intentions.
Dr Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Whatever this man is smoking, it is very strong.
How anyone can twist a simple national strategy to benefit the young people into a demonic cult is beyond me. Thousands of youths beyond school going age are roaming the streets. They have no jobs, no skills, no future. Beyond stealing ftom innocent citizens when the opportunity arises. Our fly-over bridges near Cairo Road are a no go area at
certain hours of the day. National service will street adults off the streets, give them basic skills and a brighter future than the destitution, homelessness, joblessness that Lungu left them with.
Learn to appreciate ideas that you never dreamed of.