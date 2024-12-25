I plead with HH,  he should defer the implementation of the national youth service programme to immediately after the 2026 elections

M’membe urges HH against spending public money on “his dangerous plans”



He argues:



I know that Mr Hichilema hardly listens to any advice, especially if it comes from political opponents.

But I plead with him, in the interest of the nation, to not spend treasury money for his own dangerous plans and to instead defer the implementation of the national youth service programme to immediately after the 2026 election for the good of the nation. I make this appeal with the sincerest and most peaceful of intentions.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party