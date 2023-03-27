I Provide For All Of Them — Lady With Three Husbands

In an interview, the polyandrist known as Nellie claimed that she fulfills all of their needs, both financially and s^xua^lly, so they have no need to seek elsewhere.

She said, “My name is Nellie, and I am the village record holder in this area with three husbands. I have lived with these three men as my husbands for three years. I had a husband with whom we were together for eight years who di^ed in a car accident.

After he di^ed, I was left with his brother, Hassan, and we continued living in the same house as before my late husband di^ed. He showed me love, and I ended up falling for him.”

Nellie added; “Living with three men makes me feel very happy, and I can confirm that my men are also happy because they have everything they want, and I’m sure they wouldn’t cheat on me because I believe I satisfy their needs”.