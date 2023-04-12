I Really Need You, Donald Trump Makes Post-arrest Plea To Melania

Melania, the wife of the former United States president, Donald Trump, has reportedly agreed to be a fixture on Donald Trump’s campaign after being seen for the first time since his indictment and arrest.

According to a report by Page Six, her public message and Sunday appearance with Trump came after her husband urged her to be by his side.

A source said, “He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning’. They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has agreed to be on board.”

Melania stepped out for an Easter brunch with Trump on Sunday, marking the first time she was seen by her husband’s side following his Manhattan arraignment.