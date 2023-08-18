I recommend that Emmanuel Mwamba be summoned for purposes of investigations in this Sausage scandal- Kalani Muchima

Kalani Muchima Writes:

I recommend that Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba be summoned for purposes of investigations in this Sausage scandal.

Mr. Mwamba in responding to me has confirmed that he knows more than what he is writing in public so thats a good start.

I have asked Mr. Mwamba how he knew about this jet when most Zambians didnt know about it meaning he is close to this matter.

Mr. Mwamba disputed when we were told that what was found on the plane was 5million dollars and him said the amount was 11million dollars. How did he know?

The people arrested are more connected to PF with evidence but he still maintains that they are UPND so let him be summoned.

actually one of the arrested guys kasanda is his personal friend who at one point even offred to fund the PF convention