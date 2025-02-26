I RECOVERED 49 BUNDLES OF FAKE DOLLARS IN PORSCHE, COP TESTIFIES IN KELVIN SAMPA’S THEFT CASE





A SCENES of Crime officer has narrated how he recovered 49 bundles of counterfeit US dollars from an impounded Porsche. This is in a matter where former Kasama PF MP Kelvin Sampa is facing four counts of illegal possession of forged banknotes, theft by agent and possession of paper or implements for forgery.





When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Detective Inspector Patron Kajimoto, 49, testified that he was assigned to search a vehicle that had been impounded on suspicion of having counterfeit US dollars.





“On October 4, 2024 while I was in the office, I was assigned together with detective inspector Martha Phiri to conduct a search of a motor vehicle”.



News Diggers