I REGRET DROPPING FROM THE UNIVERSITY TO CHASE MY DREAM OF BECOMING A MUSIC STAR – Makuza Bmak Mazzuki

Do you know that former Xampo Yapa Zambia (XYZ) rapper B-Mak dropped from the University where he was studying Law so that he could chase his dream of becoming a rap star? The Artist expressed regret for his action because the dream (Music) he gave up everything for hasn’t rewarded him according to his expectations.

B-Mak has been in the music industry for over 10 years now but still nothing big to show his mother. He called his actions ‘selfish’ for not considering his mother’s sacrifice, blood, sweat and pain that she had to go through just to push him (B-Mak) to go to school. Just like most Zambian English rappers, B-Mak hasn’t had a successful music career.

The New-Age Entertainment rapper expressed his regrets and apology to his mother who is still looking at him as he chases the dream that made him quit everything and waste his mother’s hardwork and dream of seeing her son become a Lawyer.

However, the brighter side is that B-Mak is set to drop his first studio Album titled “Mak of All Trades” tomorrow on the 8th-Dec-22. Maybe something good can come out from his career. Look out for his Album and see if it was worthy abandoning his studies for.

