I REMAIN A PF REPRESENTATIVE IN UKA – LUNGU



Former president Edgar Lungu says he has not quit the opposition alliance UKA.



This evening Lungu said the information making rounds that he had quit and false.



“It is totally false that l have resigned from UKA. l remain a PF representative in UKA as our party cherishes the spirit of working with other opposition partners to redeem Zambia in 2026. Please ignore any fake news! Stay blessed all” said Lungu.