I Remain Strong To Work For The Benefit Of Zambia- Chilangwa

CHILANGWA SAYS I REMAIN STRONG TO WORK FOR THE BENEFIT OF ZAMBIA

Sunday, 1st October 2023

Senior leaders of the Patriotic Front led by Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda share a moment with Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa.

Recently, the Kasama High Court granted bail against the decision of Kawambwa Magistrate Court.

Hon. Chilangwa thanked God for His mercies and for keeping alive during the difficult period.

He said his unfair incarceration for 128 days has only made him stronger and committed to the party.

Those in the delegation included Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Mwimba Malama, Hon. Richard Musukwa and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.