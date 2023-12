Brian Hapunda writes…

I said it 2 months ago and they laughed it off. Some of us are blessed with political eyes



The Miles Sampa-led Patriotic Front-PF has expelled nine members of the former ruling party, namely Brian Mundubile, Nickson Chilangwa, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Remember Mutale, Ronald Chitotela, Christopher Kang’ombe, Stephen Kampyongo, Musonda Mpankata and Mulenga Fube.