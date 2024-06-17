“I saw Arsene Wenger go back to Arsenal. It was beautiful. I wish I could do that with Sundowns” – Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane:

“I saw Arsene Wenger go back to Arsenal. It was beautiful. I wish I could do that with Sundowns. But I can’t even go back there to have tea. It’s so sad. But remember, I’m the defendant in this case. Sundowns took me to court, not the other way round. They took me and my family to court.”

“So we are trying to defend ourselves. I wish this could have been dealt with differently. Why are we going to court, why can’t we talk, surely we can talk. Now I’m seen as the guy who looted the club. But read the court papers and you’ll see a different story.”

“It’s sad because I was at Sundowns during various and difficult times. I was there with Dr Itsweng, Judge Moseneke, Zola Mahobe and when Standard Bank took the club and when the Kroks and Tschiclas were there. I won the first trophy. Sundowns is my life but it’s very sad how things have turned out now. But it’s okay.”