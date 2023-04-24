I see very dangerous signs that UPND Govt is turning tyrannical, into a killing machine- Fred M’membe

JUMPING FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE AND BACK AGAIN

When a government targets for destruction the pillars that hold society together it is actually destroying itself.

There’s no doubt that this government of Mr Hakainde Hichilema has, from as early as late 2021, targeted the Catholic Church leadership, relatively influential politicians and civil society activists for neutralisation or destruction.

Among the highly targeted are Catholic bishops as well as PF and Socialist Party leaders.

But such methods have seldom produced the desired results. The only sure way of getting the best or positive results is by doing the right things; delivering the essential services needed by our people and giving them a better and happier life .

One can eliminate individuals and send opponents to jail or early graves but that doesn’t improve the living conditions of our people.

I see very dangerous signs that this government is turning tyrannical, into a killing machine.

But the ending of tyrants is always the same. They say those who live or rule by the sword perish by it.

It seems we have jumped from the frying pan into the fire and back again.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party