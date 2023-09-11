I served Zambia to the best of my ability – Former President Edgar Lungu

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who was defeated in the 2021 election by President Hakainde Hichilema, attended a service at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Garden Compound, Lusaka, on Sunday. During the gathering, Mr. Lungu expressed his belief that he served Zambia to the best of his ability during his time in office.

He attributed his accomplishments to the grace of God, stating that divine intervention played a significant role in his political journey. Lungu declared that nothing and no one could ever separate him and his family from the love of God.

Addressing the congregation, Mr. Lungu encouraged them to continue seeking God’s guidance in their daily lives. He emphasized that no matter what challenges they faced, their faith in God should remain unwavering.

Furthermore, Lungu called upon the clergy and fellow Christians to intensify their prayers, not only for themselves but also for those who, through their actions, seem to deny the existence of God. He emphasized the importance of praying for individuals who may lack faith in God’s existence and power.