I SLEPT ON THE FLOOR FOR TWO WEEKS WITH A BED SHEET AND ONE BLANKET- BA NAPSA (TRUE LIFE STORY)

Guest article by Ba Napsa the comedian

By After completing my University in 2018, I decided to leave home and start my own life.

I found a 1 roomed house in Mtendere East which was at 450.00 kwacha monthly as rental fee.

I had nothing on me but what really prompted me to move was the fact that I was finding it hard and uncomfortable for me to fight for food and sleeping space with my young siblings.

Many were times when I couldn’t eat not until everyone else ate because I felt I was becoming a huge burden on my parents especially after all the efforts to take me to school from grade one to university.

Luckily, somebody contracted me to work as master of ceremony on his big day (wedding) and paid me a sum of 500 kwacha as down payment for a total fee of 1000 kwacha. I paid rent for the first month, and only remained with a 50 kwacha which I used to buy cobra, salt and a Bottle of cooking oil.

My sister gave me an empty 25 litres container for the storage of water, a cooking stick, two spoons and a fork, a pot and a pan.

My grandfather bought for me a Blazier and a touch light for lighting.

I spent the first two weeks sleeping on a bedsheet and only had one blanket to cover which my aunt gave to me.

After two weeks , my wedding client sent the remaining balance of 500 kwacha which I later used to buy this matress in the picture.

God over everything, I now live a more comfortable life with a good and comfortable bed👏👏👏.

Learn to start small and leave everything unto God and your hard-work.