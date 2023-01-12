By CIC Social & Lifestyle.

I SLEPT WITH ANOTHER MAN TO MAKE MONEY AND PAY FOR MY HUSBAND’S MEDICALS NARRATES WIFE.

A lady identified as Peris revealed how she found herself sleeping with another man who had offered to help her pay her husband’s hospital bills after his family abandoned him.

She met her husband while working as a nanny in Nairobi. She fell pregnant with him and decided to move into his house where she delivered after the nine months journey.

After a few years of living together, her husband lost his job which made him fall into depression and indulged in drinking illicit brews. She tried to ask his friends to talk to him to change to no avail.

After a few months, her husband started complaining of severe stomach pain. Since he had no money to go to the hospital for tests to be conducted, he used to buy painkillers from the counter.

Peris used to wash people’s clothes to cater to their needs. She requested a young man who was her client to give her 15k to be able to take her husband to the hospital and promised to work for him to deduct the money from her earnings.



Her husband was diagnosed with kidney failure. She informed his family but they did nothing about it they never visited him. She requested the guy to give her another 10k for her husband’s treatment. This time round the guy told her that the money was a lot and what she had to do was to sleep with him to give her the money.



Peris had no choice but to agree since she had nowhere to go and borrow money since her husband was in pain and couldn’t watch him without offering him any help. She got the money and took her husband to start dialysis. Unfortunately, her husband died at night while in Hospital.

CIC PRESS TEAM