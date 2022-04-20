Adeniyi Adeleke, a 27-year-old father who was detained by police officers in Ondo state for having carnal knowledge of his daughter, confessed to wanting to exploit her for money rituals.

According to Funmi Odunlami, a state police spokeswoman, the suspect, Adeniyi Adeleke, a 27-year-old father, confessed to having carnal knowledge of her 10-year-old daughter, Hannah Alo, in order to utilize her for money rituals.

“On the 16th of April 2022, at approximately 1440 hours, one Bosede Alo ‘f’ of Idoani reported to the Idoani Division, that sometime in the month of March 2022, at approximately 1500 hours, one Adeniyi Adeleke’m’ age 27years called her daughter Hannah Alo ‘f’ age 10years old to his room and forcibly had carnal knowledge with her,” Odunlami said.

“On receipt of the information, Detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect, upon interrogation he confessed to having committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual.