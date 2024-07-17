‘I SPENT ENDLESS NIGHTS DREAMING ABOUT REAL MADRID’ – MBAPPE
Kylian Mbappe said his childhood dream of joining Real Madrid had come true as he was unveiled to a packed Bernabeu.
The France forward, 25, signed a five-year deal at the club in July after the expiry of his Paris St-Germain contract.
His presentation was delayed due to France’s involvement at Euro 2024, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Spain.
But, speaking to a crowd of over 80,000 spectators at the Bernabeu, Mbappe told supporters he had dreamt of the moment he could call himself a Real Madrid player.
“I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy,” said Mbappe.
“My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying.
“It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me.” [BBC]
📷 Various sources