‘I SPENT ENDLESS NIGHTS DREAMING ABOUT REAL MADRID’ – MBAPPE

Kylian Mbappe said his childhood dream of joining Real Madrid had come true as he was unveiled to a packed Bernabeu.

The France forward, 25, signed a five-year deal at the club in July after the expiry of his Paris St-Germain contract.

His presentation was delayed due to France’s involvement at Euro 2024, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Spain.

But, speaking to a crowd of over 80,000 spectators at the Bernabeu, Mbappe told supporters he had dreamt of the moment he could call himself a Real Madrid player.

“I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy,” said Mbappe.

“My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying.

“It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me.” [BBC]

📷 Various sources