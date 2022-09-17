I Stand & Support Gayism & Lesbianism… Some people are born gay- Stanley Malama

Malama Stanley -the Mindset Activist

#SEND Dr SAMPA TO PRISON FOR PROTESTING AGAINST OTHER PEOPLE’S INBORN NATURE

I Stand & Support ” Gayism & Lesbianism” at birth we are all hopless to choose personality and for this reason that,we are beyond hope with what type of feeling we should possess but destine decides our ultimost fate of who we should be.As a consequence lets embrace our men-women or women-men they are humans too..!

Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley