I Stand & Support Gayism & Lesbianism… Some people are born gay- Stanley Malama

Malama Stanley -the Mindset Activist
#SEND Dr SAMPA TO PRISON FOR PROTESTING AGAINST OTHER PEOPLE’S INBORN NATURE
I Stand & Support ” Gayism & Lesbianism” at birth we are all hopless to choose personality and for this reason that,we are beyond hope with what type of feeling we should possess but destine decides our ultimost fate of who we should be.As a consequence lets embrace our men-women or women-men they are humans too..!
Mr Mindset Activist
Malama Stanley
You will be made a minister soon.
You embrace everything that UPND stands for.
#freedom for all citizens.
You are a confused chap. You have decided to join the bad was of those fighting the ordained order of God marriage and family. No one can fight God and win. The book of Romans 1 is very clear. You may believe (out of ignorance and unbelief) that there is no God. But your denial doesn’t render Him non-existent.
You need to be delivered just like the gay group.