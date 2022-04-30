I still have the energy to go on – JAMES CHAMANGA

AFTER tasting league success with Red Arrows, veteran striker James Chamanga has reiterated his intention to play on.

The striker, who turned 42 on February 2 this year, told reporters after his side’s league-clinching 4-1 win over Chambishi on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium that he is looking to play on beyond the end of this season.

He also revealed that he will continue with Arrows despite having said two years ago that he would like to play for other clubs before hanging down his boots.

“I’m here,” he said.

“I still have a contract with them, as long as we are succeeding, I keep going, the young ones, I need to be with them on the field of play and show them how it should be done,” Chamanga said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail