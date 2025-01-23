I suffered injuries including the loss of my upper right tooth- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Torture, Police Brutality



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



I have sued, in their personal capacity, Zambia Police Officers; Steven Simweenda, Brian Chipango and Joseph Kapasa, police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department at Zambia Police Service Headquarters.



This matter is before the Lusaka High Court.



Earlier I also took the 3 police officers to the Police Public Complaint Commission (PPCC) and the Human Rights Commission.



Both entities have refused to hear the matter. The HRC says my letter of complaint and medical records submitted were a “copy” of a letter written to the PPCC and could therefore not act!





It was on June 14th 2023 around 15:30hrs, when unidentified men, who were part of a large team of men abducted and apprehended me at a car wash located on Mosi-O-Tunya road in Woodlands.



They showed me no IDs despite my repeated pleas and they were driving unmarked vehicles.





I was brutalized and terribly manhandled a matter witnessed by other customers and workers at the car wash.



I suffered injuries including the loss of my upper right tooth.



My great pain is that to cover this brutality, inhuman treatment and crime, inflicted against me, the Police officers fabricated and generated a fraudulent charge that during the attack and my apprehension, I assaulted a detective Inspector, Simwenda Steven, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty.



It was sad to see a professional doctor clearly recruited to aid the cover-up, fail to justify the so-called assault on the police officer.



My arrest was therefore a fraud and a clear case of covering-up.





The matter they were following me over, has never been brought to court.



However I’m being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a police officer.



Absurd!



(The People Vs Emmanuel Mwamba matter before Hon. Trevor Kasanda).