I support  Counsel Keith Mweemba for the FAZ presidency- Gideon Mwenya

After a deep introspection following my unsuccessful bid for the Vice Presidency of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), I want to reaffirm my unwavering passion and dedication to the beautiful game. Despite the setback, my love for football remains unshaken, and I’m committed to contributing to its growth and development in Zambia.





I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Your encouragement, guidance, and trust mean the world to me. Specifically, I’d like to thank my family – my friends and Comrades– for being my rock and pillar of strength. I’m also grateful for the support of our club, Konkola Mine Police (KMP), which has been a constant source of inspiration and motivation.





My journey in football leadership has not been easy, having previously participated in the last ELECTIONS (2021). emerged second in the same portfolio. However, my desire to serve the game stems from a genuine love for football and a commitment to unity, economic independence, and resurgence within the sport.





Although I was unsuccessful in my bid, I believe this setback presents an opportunity for growth and collaboration. I’m committed to working with like-minded individuals to drive positive change in Zambian football.





In this spirit, I’d like to announce my support for Counsel Keith Mweemba as the preferred candidate for the FAZ presidency. I believe his leadership and vision align with my aspirations for the growth and development of Zambian football.



Thank you for your continued support.



Yours faithfully,

Gideon Mwenya

Devoted Servant of the Game