I SUPPORT GARRY – SIMON MWEWA

DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE MEASURES.
While some of you are sitting in your comfortable 6 bedroom houses…there’s an ENTIRE generation of young people out there that are drinking illicitly brewed alcohol and nobody pays attention to this cancerous vice in our Kombonis [ compounds ]
I saw that video tape of Gary compelling a womam to drink her own concoction of Kachasu.
Some of you are so politically blind that you don’t see the adverse of effects that this concoction called Kachasu has on our young people.
More than 90% of all bus drivers in City Market drink Kachasu and The Ministry Of Transport is not addressing this issue.
Gary’s action has brought the topic of the illegal brewing and illegal consumption of this dangerous drink called Kachasu, front and center…and if it means making a mother drink her own poison so that the message is loud and clear…THEN SO BE IT.
I support GARY NKOMBO✨️
Even chefs taste food they have prepared for their customers.
A herbalist tastes his concoction before giving it to his client to drink.
I don’t know why people are blowing this issue out of proportion. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Why make others’ children junkies by selling them this poison l while yours own are protected from this cancerous Kachaso.
Anyway , the honorable has apologized, and this is what we call leadership.
But law should be put in place to tame these habit.
I witnessed in my neighborhood, there are cabs where they have engaged one young man to be washing these vehicles. He likes this kachaso thing and is totally addicted to this poison. The heavy rain that poured heavily at the beginning of this month almost killed the guy, had I and my family not rescued him in the trench, totally drunk, unconscious and soaked, just on time before rain water gathered momentum and swept him down the steam. He only gained or came back to his senses around midnight. He would have been no more by now. But I think this thing has got a demon, once trapped, one can’t come out until one is dragged into his or her grave. Please pray for these people.
Whenever I see this guy, am filled with pity because he is addicted and as I write this, he is still drinking this “poison”
Government must to do something, our componi are filled with a lot of these young men turned into junkies and zombies, lazy and of no value to their families but a just liabilities. This is a big problem affecting most young men which the government has to tackle with speed and firmness.