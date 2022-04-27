I SUPPORT GARRY – SIMON MWEWA

HE WROTE:

DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE MEASURES.

While some of you are sitting in your comfortable 6 bedroom houses…there’s an ENTIRE generation of young people out there that are drinking illicitly brewed alcohol and nobody pays attention to this cancerous vice in our Kombonis [ compounds ]

I saw that video tape of Gary compelling a womam to drink her own concoction of Kachasu.

Some of you are so politically blind that you don’t see the adverse of effects that this concoction called Kachasu has on our young people.

More than 90% of all bus drivers in City Market drink Kachasu and The Ministry Of Transport is not addressing this issue.

Gary’s action has brought the topic of the illegal brewing and illegal consumption of this dangerous drink called Kachasu, front and center…and if it means making a mother drink her own poison so that the message is loud and clear…THEN SO BE IT.

I support GARY NKOMBO✨️

SMLtv