I support Nalumango’s drive encouraging women to get pregnant – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

I support Nalumango’s drive for a good and healthy population growth, Kasandaneni was the command



Zambia’s Population Growth has fallen for the first time





While Zambia’s population is still growing rapidly, recent data shows a decline in its population growth rate, primarily attributed to a gradual decrease in fertility rates,this is due to factors like increased access to family planning and access to “safe” abortions and improved education for women.





Although the rate remains high compared to other countries, with the average woman still having around 4.7 children in her lifetime; particularly in rural areas is still growing rapidly, with a growth rate of around 2.8% per year.





Zambia has a small population considering its vast empty lands and endowment in natural resources if exploited well can support its population growth.