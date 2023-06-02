I Thank Catholics For Forcing UPND Govt To Reduce Fuel Prices – Kambwili

I THANK CATHOLICS FOR FORCING UPND ADM TO REDUCE FUEL PRICES – KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili has thanked the Catholic fathers for forcing President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to ‘slightly’ reduce the price of fuel, but that the real reduction will be when the price of the commodity falls below the K17 during the PF reign to the K12 per litre which the President promised.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said the reduction in fuel prices was just about playing politics in order to create “graphs”, caused by the pressure from the Catholic Church.

He said that is why it is good for the Church to criticise government as it is the guiltiness from the criticism which forces change.

Kambwili said the price should be reduced further given the fact that a significant portion was not being transported via the roads and hence the reduced cost which should be passed on to consumers.

He accused the administration of having hidden the real cost of the price but have been forced to move following the criticism from the Catholics.

“So thanks to the Catholic priests, Father Salangeti and others, Father Chikoya who have said that what we need is reduced cost of living,” Kambwili said, and that Zambians deserve further reductions to below the K12… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-thank-catholics-for-forcing-upnd-adm-to-reduce-fuel-prices-kambwili/