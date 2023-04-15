I thank President HH for the opportunity to serve under his leadership- Lemmy Kajoba

STATEMENT OF APPRECIATION TO THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity that the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force Mr. Hakainde Hichilema gave me to serve the Republic of Zambia as Inspector General of Police.

I want to take a moment to thank his leadership and support during my time in office.

It has been an great honour to serve under his guidance as Commander-InChief. Further, I am grateful for the confidence and trust he placed in me to lead the Zambia Police Service. His vision for a safer and more secure Zambia void of violence and crime has been inspirational not only to me alone but other Police officers as well.

I want to thank him for his unwavering support to the Zambia Police Service. Your guidance was instrumental in ensuring that the Zambia Police fulfils its core mandate of maintaining Law and Order and preservation of life and internal security.

I wish my successor Mr. Graphel Musamba, all the Police officers in rank and file and their families all the best and Gods blessings. Let me as well thank the people of Zambia for their cooperation and support.

Once again, I thank the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

Lemmy Kajoba

Former Inspector General of Police