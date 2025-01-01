PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPND I think Edgar Lungu is funded and sponsored by UPND to cause confusion in the opposition to make sure there is no credible candidate in 2026 – Kampyongo January 1, 2025 2 142 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp I think Edgar Lungu is funded and sponsored by UPND to cause confusion in the opposition to make sure there is no credible candidate in 2026 – Kampyongo
You people have the blood of the people that died during your reign of terror on your hands, not anything to do with UPND.
THEIR BLOOD IS CRYING FROM THE SOIL AND SO THERE SHALL BE NO PEACE AMONG YOU.
Am thinking so also.
But wait a minute; UPND-HH and ECL to collabo? Awe chakana, not even in a nightmare dream.
ECL is just mad over eligibility case outcome.
2. He knows if he insists by 2031 at his 74th birthday HH will not be contesting then he takes advantage.
WHY SO MUCH ECL PERSISTENCE?
1. To get back his dubiously acquired properties that DECand ACC have forfeited to State through his children and wife.
2. To make someone rot in jail.
3. Kasaka ka ndalama replenishment.
God is seeing and so HE Will never ever get a chance again. Just like he dethroned him.
Just imagine: if this crucial time we are going through it was PF in power.
Bane truth be told people would have died of hunger especially from Z region.
We are seeing a lot of initiative from a sober government being implemented evenly across the Country no selection of regions.
The Presidential declaration: NO ONE SHOULD DIE OF HUNGER! Actualized fully.
Apa peve ba UPND manja manja manja!