I Think I’m Pregnant – Bobrisky



Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, also known as, Bobrisky, has left many surprised with his recent revelation that he might be ‘pregnant’.

The popular crossdresser made this known via his Facebook page recently. Where he said he was having pregnancy symptoms.

Bobrisky, while sharing a video of himself enjoying a nice meal wrote;

“From the look of things, I think I’m pregnant for my boyfriend.”

However, his claim sparked mixed reactions from fans and followers, with many congratulating him while others were doubtful and challenged the genuineness of her claims.

The crossdresser, last month revealed the identity of his ‘boyfriend’.

Bobrisky identified his boyfriend as Ade, saying that he is an older man who lives on the popular Banana island in Ikoyi, Lagos state.