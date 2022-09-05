I THINK WE ARE UNDER DICTATORSHIP, SAID MUNDUBILE WHILE BEMOANING SEAN TEMBO’S DETENTION
…. if we don’t nip it in the back, we are likely to see worse situation
Lusaka…. Monday, September 5, 2022 (Smart Eagles)
Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has bemoaned the violation of Sean Tembo’s human rights.
Hon Mundubile also bemoaned the “loud silence” from the Civil Society organizations who ought to look out for people’s right.
He said this when he visited leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress yesterday at Woodlands Police where he is detained.
“The human rights violation in the country is a source of worry. What is more surprising also is that the Non-Governmental Organizations, the Civil Society that looks out for human rights abuses is quite,” he said.
“If you look back during the PF, there was very loud voices towards what they termed human rights violations whose threshold cannot be compared to what is happening now and yet the voices were very loud.”
Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the country is under dictatorship.
“So we want to say to the Civil Society that this is your wake up call, your silence is too loud. What is happening to Sean Tembo is a violation of his rights. It is not very long ago that we heard the Human Rights Commission advising law enforcement agencies not to violate human rights by detaining them for periods longer than what is required by the law,” he said.
“The first thing that President Hakainde is talking about is how he is uniting this country, how he is observing the rule of law and everybody is quite, they seem to believe what he says and not what he actually does. So we are going to remind the Zambian people that I think we are under dictatorship and if we don’t nip it in the back, we are likely to see worse situation than this.”
Failed to fight HH7 on the Economic front?
Now the battle has shifted to Dictatorship?
Abuceee!!!
Tembo invited all the police detentions to himself. Which normal sensible person can hang a Zambian Flag at their house then goes ahead and insulted all women without the menstruation was he going to be born or could he have any children . Stupid senseless father . Let him rot in jail he is off no use to the family and community
Dictator party it was PF who never used to allow others to compaign.Nevers Mumba was teargassed in church by PF criminals you can imagine.
With all the cases of defamation against the president which is,an obsolete and outdated law, I tend to agree with Brian on this one.
The fact that Non-Governmental Organizations and the Civil Society that look out for human rights abuses are quiet, not quite, means they see nothing wrong when offenders are arrested for breaking laws.
Unlike during your PF thieving dictatorship, which arrested people on fabricated charges, the new dawn administration is steadfast to ensuring our laws are strictly adhered to.
Mr. Tembo brought problems on himself. He is lucky to be rotting in Zambian Jails. He should be in Botswana jails.