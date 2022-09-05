I THINK WE ARE UNDER DICTATORSHIP, SAID MUNDUBILE WHILE BEMOANING SEAN TEMBO’S DETENTION

…. if we don’t nip it in the back, we are likely to see worse situation

Lusaka…. Monday, September 5, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has bemoaned the violation of Sean Tembo’s human rights.

Hon Mundubile also bemoaned the “loud silence” from the Civil Society organizations who ought to look out for people’s right.

He said this when he visited leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress yesterday at Woodlands Police where he is detained.

“The human rights violation in the country is a source of worry. What is more surprising also is that the Non-Governmental Organizations, the Civil Society that looks out for human rights abuses is quite,” he said.

“If you look back during the PF, there was very loud voices towards what they termed human rights violations whose threshold cannot be compared to what is happening now and yet the voices were very loud.”

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the country is under dictatorship.

“So we want to say to the Civil Society that this is your wake up call, your silence is too loud. What is happening to Sean Tembo is a violation of his rights. It is not very long ago that we heard the Human Rights Commission advising law enforcement agencies not to violate human rights by detaining them for periods longer than what is required by the law,” he said.

“The first thing that President Hakainde is talking about is how he is uniting this country, how he is observing the rule of law and everybody is quite, they seem to believe what he says and not what he actually does. So we are going to remind the Zambian people that I think we are under dictatorship and if we don’t nip it in the back, we are likely to see worse situation than this.”