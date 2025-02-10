I think you have lost your left brain – South African politician Julius Malema slams Elon Musk

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hit back at billionaire Elon Musk after Musk labeled him an “international criminal” in a social media exchange.

The EFF has publicly defended Malema amid the heated controversy.

The incident began when Musk shared a tweet by X user Mario Nawfal, which featured a video of Malema stating that the EFF would “cut the throat of whiteness.” The clip also included a separate statement by former Black Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama, known for his violent rhetoric against white people. Nawfal’s post drew widespread attention on the platform.

Musk responded to the video on his @elonmusk X account, calling for “immediate sanctions” against Malema and urging that he be declared an international criminal. The remarks ignited a sharp response from Malema.

Taking to his @Julius_S_Malema X account, the EFF leader fired back, calling Musk a “typical spoiled brat” and a “direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness.” Malema also accused Musk of racism, claiming, “I know black people look the same to you, typical racist. Look closer, and you will realise those are two different people.”

He continued, “America is exposing us to its stupidity. I don’t care about your sanctions; I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one.”