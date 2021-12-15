I THOUGHT BEING HIS FELLOW TONGA, HH WILL SPARE ME – NAKACHINDA

Tribalist Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Publicity and Information Mr Raphael Nakachinda last night told PF supporters who went to his house to offer solidality that they should not worry about his life as he was not going to be arrested because “Iam Tonga coming almost from the same village as HH”.

According to Pethius Mbewe PF Kanyama Deputy Media Coordinator, Mr Nakachinda told the youths that he decided to falsely accuse judges so that they fear to rule against 9 PF MPs on Wednesday. “Don’t worry, being a Tonga, HH can’t arresrt me. And for your own information I will never address him (HH) as ‘president’. I will always call him Hakainde Hichilema as he used to call President Lungu.



Meanwhile, after sensing possible arrest, Mr Nakachinda today reportedly tried to make desperate calls to Chief Monze to intervene as he fears to face jail due to contempt of court but the phone for the senior chief went unanswered.

Hon Nakachinda has now changed his statement and now says he has no evidence that HH ever met judges. “I was just lied to by some friends in the PF”.



He has since gone into hiding only his binoculars has been found at his home.

Since he joined PF, Nakachinda has been falsely claiming to be Tonga when infact not. His father is from Copperbelt rural and only settled in Monze for farming after retiring.- Zambian Accurate Information