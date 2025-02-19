I thought some excited Presidential aide was joking when he hinted about the removal of the export tax- Hon JONAS SHAKAFUSWA

Hon JONAS SHAKAFUSWA✍️..



This reminds me of RB and Musokotwane removing windfall tax which was projected to benefit Zambians with almost $2B in annual addition revenues.

The most unfortunate thing about this removal is that late President Mwanawasa was offered $25M with Hon. Magande to remove the tax by a known Mining Congloment. Mwanawasa rejected the offer in preference to the tax benefiting the Zambian people than him pocketing the money personally.

Mwanawasa asked the mining company to leave our minerals underground and leave the Country! The Mining Giant fired its Financial Director at a hurriedly called press conference at Pamodzi hotel blaming him of offering the bribe without board approval.

I hope RB did the same. Someone always benefits when such resources are removed from the benefit of our people. It is like some enjoys seeing our self induced poverty in the land of plenty. Initially I thought some excited Presidential aide was joking when he hinted about the removal of the export tax.