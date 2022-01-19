“I USED A4 PAPER AT THE HIGH COURTS TOILET BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO TISSUE “ – SEAN TEMBO

He wrote yesterday:

This is the state of toilets at Zambia’s highest court; the Constitutional Court. Broken seat pans, leaking water and no toilet paper. I had to use A4 size paper instead of tissue this morning when l went to attend to a matter there.

The millions of Kwacha which Bally is wasting on unnecessary foreign trips can be used to fund the Judiciary so that our hardworking judges can be dignified with at least toilet paper!