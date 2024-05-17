I Used K1 Million To Construct 10 Double Storey Flats, Jean Kapata Tells Court

I USED K1M TO CONSTRUCT 10 DOUBLE STOREY FLATS, JEAN KAPATA TELLS COURT

Former Lands Minister, Jean Kapata, has told the Lusaka High Court that she spent K1 million to construct her 10 double storey flats situated in Lusaka’s Roma Township.

Ms. Kapata said this after a scene visit to the said property by the court.

This is in a matter in which the former minister and others among them; former Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, sued News Diggers Media Limited and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) demanding for damages in libel.

The plaintiff, complained against an article contained in News Diggers’ edition of December 6, 2019, titled “Lungu, Tasila in Mukula cartel” as well as the EIA’s publication of December 2019 titled, “Mukula cartel: how timber trafficking networks plunder Zambian forests”, among other articles and opinions.

And when the matter came up for continued cross examination, defence lawyer, Mutembo Nchito, after a scene visit asked Ms. Kapata how much she spent on her double storey flats, Ms. Kapata responded saying she spent K1 million.

Further, Ms. Kapata revealed that she makes about K250, 000 every six weeks in her chicken business but she does not meet the tax threshold.

By Darius Choonya, Diamond TV, 16th May 2024